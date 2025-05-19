Holloman AFB Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gold Star Family and Air Force Families Forever members watch a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. More than 30 family members of fallen service members attended the ceremony alongside the Team Holloman community to honor the sacrifice of their sons and daughters, husbands and wives, and brothers and sisters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)