    100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies [Image 7 of 9]

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Three Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, May 20, 2025. The mission underscored NATO’s collective readiness and the vital role of U.S. aerial refueling assets in extending allied airpower across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 9063571
    VIRIN: 250520-F-PH996-1358
    Resolution: 6554x4369
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    This work, 100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USCENTCOM
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    NKAWTG

