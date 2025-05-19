100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, May 20, 2025. The mission underscored NATO’s collective readiness and the vital role of U.S. aerial refueling assets in extending allied airpower across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)