100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, May 20, 2025. Operating under NATO’s collective defense objectives, the mission strengthened allied interoperability and sustained air presence in a strategically vital region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)