100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katelyn Paller, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, provides fuel to a Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II over the Norwegian Sea, May 20, 2025. The aerial refueling mission enhanced NATO interoperability and extended the operational range of the fifth-generation fighter during joint training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)