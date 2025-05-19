U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Martin Lopez, left, and Capt. Andrew Setrin, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, review aircraft forms prior to an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker crew prepared for a multinational training sortie, reinforcing aerial refueling interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 05:44
|Photo ID:
|9063566
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-PH996-1018
|Resolution:
|7603x5069
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.