    100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies [Image 2 of 9]

    100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Martin Lopez, left, and Capt. Andrew Setrin, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilots, review aircraft forms prior to an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker crew prepared for a multinational training sortie, reinforcing aerial refueling interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 9063566
    VIRIN: 250520-F-PH996-1018
    Resolution: 7603x5069
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    NATO
    USCENTCOM
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    NKAWTG

