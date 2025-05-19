100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing review aircraft forms prior to an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker crew prepared for a multinational training sortie, reinforcing aerial refueling interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)