100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing review aircraft forms prior to an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker crew prepared for a multinational training sortie, reinforcing aerial refueling interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 05:44
|Photo ID:
|9063565
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-PH996-1034
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
