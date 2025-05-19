Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

    100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, May 20, 2025. This joint mission highlighted the seamless integration between U.S. and Norwegian forces in maintaining regional stability and air dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

