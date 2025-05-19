100th ARW refuels, trains with Norwegian allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Norwegian Sea, May 20, 2025. This joint mission highlighted the seamless integration between U.S. and Norwegian forces in maintaining regional stability and air dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)