    LIMA 25 Day 2 [Image 5 of 7]

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron pose for a photo with Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. More than 400 U.S. military service members will participate in LIMA 25, which reinforces the strength of our alliances, the interoperability of our maritime forces, and our shared dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    VIRIN: 250521-F-SL055-1276
    Location: LANGKAWI, MY
    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    partnerships
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    C130-J Super Hercules
    LIMA 25

