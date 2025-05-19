LIMA 25 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron pose for a photo with Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. More than 400 U.S. military service members will participate in LIMA 25, which reinforces the strength of our alliances, the interoperability of our maritime forces, and our shared dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)