LIMA 25 Day 2

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaylynn Staba, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, and Capt. Brian Duhaime, 36 AS pilot, give a tour to Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. LIMA 25 is a biennial event that brings together industry stakeholders and government and military leaders from more than a dozen nations for a five-day event dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil and commercial applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9063469
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-SL055-1238
|Resolution:
|5073x3375
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|LANGKAWI, MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
