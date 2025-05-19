Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIMA 25 Day 2 [Image 4 of 7]

    LIMA 25 Day 2

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaylynn Staba, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, and Capt. Brian Duhaime, 36 AS pilot, give a tour to Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. LIMA 25 is a biennial event that brings together industry stakeholders and government and military leaders from more than a dozen nations for a five-day event dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil and commercial applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    partnerships
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    C130-J Super Hercules
    LIMA 25

