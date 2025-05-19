LIMA 25 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, meets with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaylynn Staba, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, and Capt. Brian Duhaime, 36 AS pilot, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready C-130J aircrew to conduct a wide variety of mission sets; including theater airlift, special operations, and humanitarian aid throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)