    LIMA 25 Day 2 [Image 3 of 7]

    LIMA 25 Day 2

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron give a tour to Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. LIMA 25 is a biennial event that brings together industry stakeholders and government and military leaders from more than a dozen nations for a five-day event dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil and commercial applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9063468
    VIRIN: 250521-F-SL055-1227
    Resolution: 4634x3083
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: LANGKAWI, MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LIMA 25 Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

