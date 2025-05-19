LIMA 25 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, receives a tour of a C-130J Super Hercules cockpit by U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Duhaime, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready C-130J aircrew to conduct a wide variety of mission sets; including theater airlift, special operations, and humanitarian aid throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)