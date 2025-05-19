Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LIMA 25 Day 2 [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LIMA 25 Day 2

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Ambassador Edgard Kagan, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, receives a tour of a C-130J Super Hercules cockpit by U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Duhaime, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. The 36 AS maintains mission-ready C-130J aircrew to conduct a wide variety of mission sets; including theater airlift, special operations, and humanitarian aid throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9063467
    VIRIN: 250521-F-SL055-1189
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: LANGKAWI, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LIMA 25 Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    partnerships
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    C130-J Super Hercules
    LIMA 25

