Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Santos, 673rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, gives a ready signal to participate in a simulated stress fire event during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Contestants from Republic of Korea, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan, to include Japan Air Self-Defense Force, competed for four days to take the crown for PACAF’s best military working dog team. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)