Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Santos, 673rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, gives a ready signal to participate in a simulated stress fire event during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Contestants from Republic of Korea, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan, to include Japan Air Self-Defense Force, competed for four days to take the crown for PACAF’s best military working dog team. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 01:30
    Photo ID: 9063375
    VIRIN: 250522-F-CX880-1098
    Resolution: 4270x2847
    Size: 993.52 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download