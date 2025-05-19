U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Gray, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, and Izmos, 36 SFS military working dog, executes a simulated dismounted detection during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 21, 2025. The annual competition challenges military working dog teams across PACAF in agility, patrol and detection, and combat events. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 01:30
|Photo ID:
|9063370
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-CX880-1184
|Resolution:
|4369x2913
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
