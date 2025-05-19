Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Gray, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, and Izmos, 36 SFS military working dog, executes a simulated dismounted detection during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 21, 2025. The annual competition challenges military working dog teams across PACAF in agility, patrol and detection, and combat events. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)