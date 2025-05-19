Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Santos, 673rd Security Forces Squadron military...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Santos, 673rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, gives a ready signal to participate in a simulated stress fire event during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Contestants from Republic of Korea, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan, to include Japan Air Self-Defense Force, competed for four days to take the crown for PACAF’s best military working dog team. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – A Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition was hosted by military working dog instructors assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron May 19 - 22, 2025, here.



The competition was designed to sharpen combat readiness, enhance interoperability and forge stronger bonds through realistic, high-intensity security forces scenarios in direct support of being prepared to meet challenges across the Indo-Pacific theatre.



Contestants from Republic of Korea, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan, to include Japan Air Self-Defense Force, competed for four days to take the crown for PACAF’s best military working dog team.



“MWD teams were evaluated on the handlers’ ability to utilize their dogs effectively,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Madeira, 736 SFS MWD instructor and competition judge. “They were evaluated on patrol and detection skills during a series of field problems, and they executed a variation of different combat agility events with their dogs.”



Teams participated in a simulated stress fire event, dismounted detection, controlled aggression and more.



“We had different dog teams come in from across PACAF,” Madeira added. “Each base sent their best, which made it really hard for us, as instructors, to judge them. Everybody did phenomenal.”



The weather played a challenging factor during the competition for one of the contestants.



“The weather was definitely tough and played a factor for a lot of our dogs including those who operate in hot environments,” said Staff Sgt. Santos, 673rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. “The most challenging part of the competition was definitely doing the ruck up Tarague Beach here, but we all finished really strong.”



As Madeira and his counterparts plan for the 2026 competition, he offers future participants some advice to prepare.



“For next year, I’m looking forward to changing some things up, adding some new elements and taking things away from this year,” said Madeira. “Prep yourselves, prep your dogs and dig into the canine regulations that we have.”



The winners of the 2025 PACAF ACSA K9 competition are Staff Sgt. Russell Postmus and MWD Baro assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron out of Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii!