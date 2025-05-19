U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Madeira, front, 736th Security Forces Squadron military working dog instructor, reads instructions during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Contestants from Japan, Republic of Korea, Alaska, Hawaii and Guam competed for four days to take the crown for PACAF’s best military working dog team. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
