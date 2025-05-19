A Japan Air Self-Defense Force military working dog handler participates in a simulated stress fire event during a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. This year’s competition challenged contestants in various events to include dog carry, casualty evacuation, controlled aggression, stress fire and more. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition
