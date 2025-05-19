Andersen AFB hosts PACAF ACSA K9 competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Gray, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, looks at the surrounding area during the dismounted detection portion of a Pacific Air Forces Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K9 competition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 21, 2025. Contestants from Republic of Korea, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan, to include Japan Air Self-Defense Force, competed for four days to take the crown for PACAF’s best military working dog team. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)