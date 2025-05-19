Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 94 of 98]

    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, meet Joe Kent and his family in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 26, 2025. Kent's spouse, U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in action in 2019 by a suicide bomber in Manbij, Syria. Hegseth and Hegseth's family visited Shannon's gravesite with Joe while in Section 60.. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 17:37
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery
    memorial day
    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    nmdo

