The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, meet Joe Kent and his family in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 26, 2025. Kent's spouse, U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in action in 2019 by a suicide bomber in Manbij, Syria. Hegseth and Hegseth's family visited Shannon's gravesite with Joe while in Section 60.. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
