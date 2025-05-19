Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 93 of 98]

    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth places a coin on the headstone of U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 26, 2025.

    Kent was a Navy cryptologic technician and member of JSOC’s Intelligence Support Activity. In November 2018, Kent deployed to Syria as part of an armed forces task force involved in intelligence work. On Jan. 16, 2019, while visiting a local restaurant in Manbij, Syria frequented by U.S. personnel, Kent was killed in action by a suicide bomber.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 17:37
    Photo ID: 9062729
    VIRIN: 250526-A-IW468-9075
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 98 of 98], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

