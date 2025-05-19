Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 87 of 98]

    The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth renders honors to the gravesite of Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 26, 2025.

    A Special Forces Green Beret, Shurer earned the Medal of Honor when deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. As the only medic on a mission in the Shok Valley of northeastern Afghanistan, Shurer stopped to treat multiple people – Afghan and American – when his team was ambushed by more than 200 well-trained insurgents firing machine guns, sniper rifles, and rocket-propelled grenades. After several hours of fighting, his team identified an escape route and Shurer assisted in moving the most critically injured to safety. Using his own body to shield them. After getting them to safety and aboard a medical evacuation helicopter, Shurer rejoined the fight until another helicopter came to evacuate the rest. Not one American died that day.


    Shurer was originally awarded the Silver Star for these actions, which was upgraded to the Medal of Honor in 2018. After leaving the Army, Shurer, joined the Secret Service. He passed in 2020 after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    memorial day
    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    nmdo

