The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, visit the gravesite of U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 26, 2025.



Kent was a Navy cryptologic technician and member of JSOC’s Intelligence Support Activity. In November 2018, Kent deployed to Syria as part of an armed forces task force involved in intelligence work. On Jan. 16, 2019, while visiting a local restaurant in Manbij, Syria frequented by U.S. personnel, Kent was killed in action by a suicide bomber.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)