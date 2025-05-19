Families and friends visit gravesites on Memorial Day in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9062721
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-IW468-2447
|Resolution:
|8126x5417
|Size:
|23.69 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 98 of 98], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.