Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Max “Pepper” McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, addresses Sailors and Marines from the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) at the end of a confirmation brief aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)