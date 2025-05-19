Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    The U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) operates within the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during ARG Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 22:07
    Photo ID: 9061627
    VIRIN: 250522-N-LR347-1011
    Resolution: 3906x2790
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise
    Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEU
    ARG
    ARGMEUEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download