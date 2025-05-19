Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 prepares to lift off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) operates within the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during ARG Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)