Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), left, and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) take station astern of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Fort Lauderdale and Gonzalez are underway with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners.