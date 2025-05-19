The U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) operates within the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during ARG Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 22:07
|Photo ID:
|9061626
|VIRIN:
|250522-N-LR347-1008
|Resolution:
|3893x2781
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.