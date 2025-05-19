Iwo Jima ARG - 22nd MEU ARGMEU Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) operates at sea during the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 24, 2025. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)