Supply Onload During a Replenishment at Sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, lifts cargo from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment at sea with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)