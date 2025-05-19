Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Conducts a Simulated Straits Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) maneuver into place during a simulated strait transit. Gonzalez is underway with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)