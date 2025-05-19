Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Training Underway onboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 3 of 13]

    Damage Control Training Underway onboard USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May, 23, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conduct a foreign object debris search after a damage control training drill. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9059797
    VIRIN: 250523-N-RQ053-1162
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Damage Control Training Underway onboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 13 of 13], by SN Brendan Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

