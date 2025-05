Supply Onload During a Replenishment at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) provides fuel and supplies to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment at sea. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)