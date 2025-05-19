Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Onload During a Replenishment at Sea [Image 12 of 13]

    Supply Onload During a Replenishment at Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) provides fuel and supplies to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment at sea. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9059808
    VIRIN: 250521-N-FN990-1088
    Resolution: 5439x3626
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    IWO JIMA
    AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP
    WARFIGHTERS
    NAVY
    AMPHIBIOUS SQUADRON 8
    LHD7

