Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Conducts a Simulated Straits Transit

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) sail in formation during a simulated strait transit. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)