Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Conducts a Simulated Straits Transit

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) maneuver into place for a simulated strait transit. Hamilton is underway with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)