Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

Joint Base Charleston leadership and Defenders from the 628th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during the National Anthem at the Police Week Retreat Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 22, 2025. The ceremony paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and recognized their enduring commitment to protecting the installation and its community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9059625
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-CG010-1143
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
