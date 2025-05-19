Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

U.S. Navy Sailors demonstrate maritime patrol procedures to local civilians at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 22, 2025. The engagement fostered community connection and showcased Navy capabilities to strengthen public understanding and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
