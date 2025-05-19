Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members hike 5 miles during a Police Week ruck march hosted by the 628th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 21, 2025. The event fostered interagency camaraderie and enhanced mission readiness across the installation’s law enforcement community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)