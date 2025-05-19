Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

    Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Participants push a humvee during the 628th Security Forces Squadron Defenders Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 19, 2025. The challenge tested physical endurance, tactical skills, and teamwork among law enforcement professionals from across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 19:11
    VIRIN: 250519-F-CG010-1055
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

