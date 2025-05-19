Participants push a humvee during the 628th Security Forces Squadron Defenders Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 19, 2025. The challenge tested physical endurance, tactical skills, and teamwork among law enforcement professionals from across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week
