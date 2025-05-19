A military working dog team assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron conducts a controlled aggression demonstration during Police Week at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 22, 2025. The training showcased the discipline, responsiveness and effectiveness of K-9 units in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9059618
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-CG010-1261
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week
No keywords found.