Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

A military working dog team assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron conducts a controlled aggression demonstration during Police Week at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 22, 2025. The training showcased the discipline, responsiveness and effectiveness of K-9 units in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)