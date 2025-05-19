Joint Base Charleston pays tribute to Defenders during Police Week

Photo By Senior Airman Carl Good | Joint Base Charleston leadership and Defenders from the 628th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Carl Good | Joint Base Charleston leadership and Defenders from the 628th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during the National Anthem at the Police Week Retreat Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 22, 2025. The ceremony paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and recognized their enduring commitment to protecting the installation and its community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. –

The 628th Security Forces Squadron hosted events honoring law enforcement personnel who serve the installation and the surrounding community during Police Week, which took place May 19-23, 2025.



According to President John F. Kennedy, who established National Police Week In 1962. Saying “I invite State and local governments, patriotic, civic, and educational organizations, and the people of the United States generally, to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week in this year and each succeeding year with appropriate ceremonies in which all our people may join in commemorating law enforcement officers, past and present, who by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities have rendered a dedicated service to their communities.”



Joint Base Charleston Police Week kicked off with a Defenders Challenge, testing teamwork, tactics and physical endurance. Military and civilian law enforcement teams navigated several challenging scenarios. Later in the week, participants demonstrated mental and physical resilience during a demanding ruck march, carrying weighted packs over a difficult course.



The events involved federal agents, active-duty military personnel, civilian law enforcement, and specialized teams including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Ravens, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.



The base and the surrounding community were later invited to a police demonstration fair, which featured interactive exhibits, K-9 demonstrations and a closer look at the tools and capabilities of modern law enforcement.



“Being a Defender means recognizing the mission is bigger than myself,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tavarus Roberts, 628th SFS flight sergeant. “It's a commitment to not only ensure the safety of those around us, but also to build and maintain trust within the community.”



Whether patrolling the flightline, standing post at installation gates, or responding to an emergency, Joint Base Charleston Security Forces Airmen embody integrity and vigilance. Their professionalism and watchfulness play a critical role in keeping people, resources, and operations safe throughout the installation.



Roberts, who serves at Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station, highlighted the high demands of the job. “Despite the weight of that responsibility, there’s a deep sense of reward in knowing that our efforts directly support the mission and contribution to a thriving, secure community that places its trust in us every day,” he said.



From conducting high-level security assessments and supporting distinguished visitor movements, to responding to real-time incidents, Joint Base Charleston’s law enforcement professionals serve with honor, courage and excellence.



Police Week concluded with a retreat ceremony in honor of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.



“Wearing this uniform represents pride, strength, tradition and honor for those who came before me,” Roberts added. “Each day is a new opportunity, so make the most of it and always strive to be the better you.”