Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day

The State Command Sergeant Major, John Phlegar, left, pauses for a photo with Pfc. David Badke, center, and Sgt. Dylan Hennessey, the two winners of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. Badke, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, was the junior enlisted winner of the competition. Hennessey, also an infantryman assigned to the 1-297th, was the winner amongst the non-commissioned officers. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)