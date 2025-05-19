AKARNG Best Warrior Competition highlights excellence, partnership

Photo By Alejandro Pena | The State Command Sergeant Major, John Phlegar, center, pauses for a photo with Pfc....... read more read more Photo By Alejandro Pena | The State Command Sergeant Major, John Phlegar, center, pauses for a photo with Pfc. David Badke, 2nd left, and Sgt. Dylan Hennessey, the two winners of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 as well as Lance Cpl. Sandaijav Sainbileg, far left, and Senior Sgt. Purevdorj Ganbaatar, two Mongolian Armed Forces participants, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. Badke, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, was the junior enlisted winner of the competition. Hennessey, also an infantryman assigned to the 1-297th, was the winner amongst the non-commissioned officers. Ganbaatar is assigned to the 150th Peacekeeping Battalion, and Sainbileg is assigned to the 084th Special Task Battalion. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Fifteen competitors, including thirteen from the Alaska Army National Guard and two from the Mongolian Armed Forces, competed in the 2025 AKARNG Best Warrior Competition, held May 19–22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



After four days of intense physical and mental challenges, Sgt. Dylan Hennessey, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, was named the AKARNG’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Pfc. David Badke, Alpha Company, 1-297th, earned the title of Soldier of the Year.



Hosted by the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the annual event tested participants on a wide range of tasks, including live-fire marksmanship, obstacle navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, the Army Combat Fitness Test, written exams, and a formal appearance board. The competition is designed to identify the most skilled and resilient Soldiers across the force.



“The 2025 Alaska Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition represents far more than just a test of strength, endurance, and tactical skills,” said Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar, AKARNG’s state command sergeant major. “It embodies the spirit of the warrior—the unbreakable will to fight and win, no matter the odds.”



Phlegar said that not only did the competition honor individual excellence – it showcased strength of teamwork, the importance of readiness, and the value of enduring partnerships that span continents.



For the first time in the competition’s history, Soldiers from Mongolia participated alongside their Alaska counterparts. The international inclusion reflects the long-standing partnership between Alaska and Mongolia through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which fosters military-to-military cooperation and global interoperability. Alaska and Mongolia have been partners since 2003.



“This was more than a competition—it was a chance to build friendships, strengthen alliances, and share professional skills between our forces,” said Maj. Walter Hotchill, 207th MFTR operations officer. “Our Mongolian partners brought enthusiasm, resilience, and a true warrior spirit to every event.”



Senior Sgt. Ganbaatar Purevdorj and Lance Cpl. Sainbileg Sandaijav represented the Mongolian Armed Forces. Both spoke highly of the experience, highlighting the opportunity to learn new tactics, train with American Soldiers, and challenge themselves in an unfamiliar environment.



“I think Soldiers always have to be ready,” said Sainbileg, stating that every part of the competition was a surprise, and he had to be prepared for anything. “It was hard, but I liked it. I’ve trained for this.”



While they were evaluated and ranked alongside their U.S. counterparts, they were not eligible for top honors and were instead presented with certificates of appreciation recognizing their performance and participation.



Ganbaatar said he appreciated learning how to operate new engineering equipment and was especially impressed by the support and professionalism of his American counterparts.



The State Partnership Program, now in its 30th year, includes 88 partnerships with 100 nations. Through events like Best Warrior, these relationships continue to evolve, enhancing global security cooperation and mutual understanding.



The Best Warrior Competition not only identifies the top NCO and Soldier in the Alaska Army National Guard but also reinforces readiness across the force. The winners will go on to represent Alaska at regional competitions later this year.