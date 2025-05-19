Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day [Image 37 of 37]

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen momentarily relax after conducting a live-fire stress shoot while competing in the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 22:59
    Photo ID: 9057571
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-HY271-1342
    Resolution: 6386x4257
    Size: 17.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day [Image 37 of 37], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    warrior ethos
    AKBWC25
    Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025

