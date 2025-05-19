Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day

Alaska Army National Guardsmen momentarily relax after conducting a live-fire stress shoot while competing in the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|05.22.2025
|05.22.2025 22:59
|9057571
|250522-Z-HY271-1342
|6386x4257
|17.72 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|3
|0
