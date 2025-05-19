Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mongolian Armed Forces Lance Cpl. Sandaijav Sainbileg, assigned to the 084th Special Task Battalion, fires his M4 carbine during a live-fire stress shoot for the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)