    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day [Image 32 of 37]

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Family, friends and colleagues attend the closing ceremony for Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 22:59
    Photo ID: 9057566
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-HY271-1525
    Resolution: 6432x4288
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day [Image 37 of 37], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    warrior ethos
    AKBWC25
    Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025

