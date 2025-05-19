Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025: Final Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Pedro Ochoa, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, fires his M4 carbine during a live-fire stress shoot for the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 22, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)