Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, answers questions during a senior leaders conference at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. The senior leaders conference provides a panel for senior leaders to communicate and create a shared understanding of II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps priorities while building comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9056976
    VIRIN: 250522-M-KV124-1112
    Resolution: 5852x3901
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025
    II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USMC
    II MEF
    U.S. Navy
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    Senior Leader’s Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download