II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ian Fletcher, right, commanding officer of II Marine Information Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), asks a question during a senior leaders conference at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. The senior leaders conference provides a panel for senior leaders to communicate and create a shared understanding of II MEF and Marine Corps priorities while building comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)