II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, gives remarks during a senior leaders conference at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. The senior leaders conference provides a panel for senior leaders to communicate and create a shared understanding of II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps priorities while building comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9056973
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-KV124-1078
|Resolution:
|5860x3907
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
